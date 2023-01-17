Chandrababu Naidu stooped to new low, alleges Peddireddi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hitting back at TDP chief N Chandrababu Nadiu for his diatribe against the State government and the police department, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said Naidu has stooped to a new low with the language he used while criticising the government.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tirupati on Monday, he said Naidu’s media conference was full of provocation, instigating his party cadres to act like goons. He said the TDP chief’s hostile attitude towards the ruling YSRC and his threatening words expose his real face. “Unlike the TDP, which works for a select few, the YSRC is committed people’s welfare,” he asserted.

Peddireddi said each and every programme introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is in the larger interests of the people.“Naidu is resorting to mud slinging on such leader. From the day one he started his district tour, the TDP chief has only one goal of targeting the ruling party and the Chief Minister. People of Chittoor are closely watching the acts and words of Naidu and will teach him a fitting lesson,” he said and added that time is very near, when Naidu will be in no position to even contest from the district.

In a vehement rebuttal to the TDP chief, who said Peddireddi will be finished and will be a history, he said it is Naidu, who will be a history soon. “There will no longer be TDP flag in Kuppam and it will be YSRC flag. He says he will teach me a lesson in Punganur. What can he do to me?” he questioned.

Asserting that the YSRC will bag the entire Chittoor district, he said people of Kuppam are prepared to bid adieu to Naidu. “He will be sent home permanently by people of Kuppam,” he said and added that it was TDP chief who is hindering the growth of Kuppam, worried that if the people of the segment become prosperous and developed, they will be out of his grip.

Stating that with the YSRC taking initiative to develop Kuppam in all spheres, the conspiracies and cunningness of Naidu is now getting exposed, he predicted that Naidu, if he contests again will lose deposit. “He is targeting us, because he is worried, he will suffer defeat, as the YSRC is emerging stronger in Chittoor,” he said.

VIJAYAWADA: Hitting back at TDP chief N Chandrababu Nadiu for his diatribe against the State government and the police department, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said Naidu has stooped to a new low with the language he used while criticising the government. Speaking to mediapersons in Tirupati on Monday, he said Naidu’s media conference was full of provocation, instigating his party cadres to act like goons. He said the TDP chief’s hostile attitude towards the ruling YSRC and his threatening words expose his real face. “Unlike the TDP, which works for a select few, the YSRC is committed people’s welfare,” he asserted. Peddireddi said each and every programme introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is in the larger interests of the people.“Naidu is resorting to mud slinging on such leader. From the day one he started his district tour, the TDP chief has only one goal of targeting the ruling party and the Chief Minister. People of Chittoor are closely watching the acts and words of Naidu and will teach him a fitting lesson,” he said and added that time is very near, when Naidu will be in no position to even contest from the district. In a vehement rebuttal to the TDP chief, who said Peddireddi will be finished and will be a history, he said it is Naidu, who will be a history soon. “There will no longer be TDP flag in Kuppam and it will be YSRC flag. He says he will teach me a lesson in Punganur. What can he do to me?” he questioned. Asserting that the YSRC will bag the entire Chittoor district, he said people of Kuppam are prepared to bid adieu to Naidu. “He will be sent home permanently by people of Kuppam,” he said and added that it was TDP chief who is hindering the growth of Kuppam, worried that if the people of the segment become prosperous and developed, they will be out of his grip. Stating that with the YSRC taking initiative to develop Kuppam in all spheres, the conspiracies and cunningness of Naidu is now getting exposed, he predicted that Naidu, if he contests again will lose deposit. “He is targeting us, because he is worried, he will suffer defeat, as the YSRC is emerging stronger in Chittoor,” he said.