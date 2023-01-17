Electrifying entry of Vande Bharat

Harshita Nagpal and Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM : It was indeed a very happy Sankranti for the people of the Telugu States as Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began its first commercial operation on Monday.

The train got a rousing welcome from hundreds who had gathered to get a glimpse of it at Vijayawada railway station on Sunday. Even as the chugging train entered the station, the drums began rolling amid thunderous cheer from the crowd. Shutterbugs queued up to click the best picture of the indigenously-built train.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, MP Kesineni Nani, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu were present at the station for the inauguration. Nearly 150 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jack & Jill School, Bharat Scouts & Guides, and their parents boarded the inaugural service.

No less than a flight ride

True to its sobriquet, the interior of the train was indeed similar to that of an aircraft. The train had a total of 16 coaches--14 AC and two executive class - with over 1,100 seats. The 360-degree revolving seats in the Executive class, the adequate leg space, charging points under every chair, hot meals and internet services made the ride even more comfortable. In the loco pilot’s cockpit, too, the excitement was palpable as the train zipped through green agricultural fields at 120 kmph.

Students were brimming with joy as they let the experience of travelling in India’s fastest train sink in. “The food has been the highlight of my journey. Of the three desserts and two snacks that were served, I loved the samosas and sandwiches. I devoured the Chocopie,” Bala Saraswati Devi, a student said. “I’m quite impressed with the Wi-fi facility in the train. It’s pretty fast,” Sanmai, another student added.Among other amenities, the clean toilets were a welcome change for many who were travelling in the train.

Artistes play sannai nadaswaram during the inauguration on Sunday | Prasant Madugula

Security stepped up

In view of the past incidents where the Vande Bharat Express trains were attacked, the railway officials took additional precautions for its safety. Speaking to TNIE, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan said that they were maintaining strict vigil in order to curb such incidents. “While the windows offer a great panoramic view, they have also made the train vulnerable. Miscreants who don’t understand the importance of maintaining a national property. We are taking all precautionary measures to ensure the train isn’t damaged again,” he explained.

While the security of the train has been a challenge for the authorities, the Vande Bharat Express has been successful in offering safe travel to the passengers. Automatic closing doors not only ensure that passengers don’t travel on the foot board, but it also guides them on when to board or de-board the train.

The inaugural service stopped at Nuzvid, Eluru, Tadepalligudem and Nidadavolu. After a journey of close to three hours, the train reached Rajahmundry where it was greeted with infectious levels of excitement. Following their journey from Rajamahendravaram to Visakhapatnam, the students expressed their gratitude to the railway officials for offering such a unique experience. The way the people have responded to the Vande Bharat train reflects its demand, Waltair DRM Anup Satpathy said.

