Two killed during rooster fights in Godavari districts

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: Two people lost their lives to knife injuries during separate cockfights in Kakinada and East Godavari districts on Sunday that were organised to mark the Sankranti celebrations.

In Kiralampudi of Kakinada district, one of the victims, Gande Suryapraksha Rao, had tied blades to his prized rooster to prepare it for the fight. However, spooked by the thronging crowd, the rooster flew in the air. In the process, the blades that were tied to its claws hit Suryaprakash Rao’s leg leaving him seriously injured. The 43-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead.

Another freak accident was reported in East Godavari district. An onlooker, K Padmaraju, died after being hit by a rooster while he was standing close to the cockfight arena. Padmaraju, a resident of Ananthapalli, had gone to watch a cockfight near his village. During the fight, one of the roosters’ leg hit his hand. Following this, the victim began bleeding profusely.

Blood sport, gambling continue unabated

A key nerve in his hand was cut. He died on the way to Nallajarla hospital. Police registered cases in both incidents and took up investigation.

Cockfights continue unabated

Meanwhile, cockfights continued unabated in Godavari and Krishna delta regions during the three-day Pongal festival that began on Saturday despite restrictions by cops. Crores of rupees changed hands. Unmindful of the consequences, people in large numbers, including those from politics, entertainment, and industrial circles, participated gleefully. Whether they had placed the bets, if so at what quantum, nobody, leave alone police, knew.

The banned use of blades in the cockfights continued with onlookers betting on the roosters in large numbers. Bhimavaram, as usual, was the focal point of the blood sport. Besides, there was free flow of liquor and gambling on dice game, gundata and cards.

Though police tried to control the cockfights, intervention of ruling party leaders hampered their efforts. Kothapaleta MLA Chirla Jaggireddy had warned Ravulapalem ASI Surendra, when he tried to stop the rooster fight. Anaparthi MLA S Surayanaraya Reddy had also issued a similar warning.

Rooster fights were organised on the outskirts of Vijayawada and several parts of NTR and Krishna districts. With tempers flying high, as the cockfights reached their crescendo, two groups in Virava village of Kakinada district engaged in a fistfight.

In the melee, one person suffered a head injury. Despite being aware of the fact that cockfights are banned, several VIPs like film personalities visited the arenas in Kakinada and Konaseema districts.

Ramgopal Varma, Chota K Prasad, actress Hema, Rajitha, Jyothi and others reportedly visited the arenas. Police conducted raids in Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna and NTR districts and a few parts of Bapatla and Guntur districts where cockfights and gambling were organised. However, the blood sport and gambling went unhindered this Sankranti.

