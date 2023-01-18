Andhra man killed over failed extortion bid

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by Blade Batch gang over failed extortion bid near Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. According to Circle Inspector Mangadevi, the victim, Andiboyina Rajesh, was standing at Kancharaline in Dowleswaram near city when a gang approached him. The members believed to be of Blade Batch gang allegedly sought Rs 1,000 from Rajesh. However, an altercation broke out between them after the victim refused to pay the cash to the gang. In a fit of rage, a minor, who was one of the gang members, allegedly stabbed the victim several times.

On receipting of information, police rushed to the spot and shifted Rajesh to hospital, who was battling for life. Unfortunately, Rajesh was declared brought dead by the hospital. As per cops, the accused minor boy has been booked in seven other cases. A manhunt has been launched to nab the criminals. Meanwhile, anger spilled on the streets of the city as angry local residents staged violent protest against the police administration. They burnt tyres and raised slogans against the cops. They demanded the arrest of the minor boy, who allegedly killed the victim.

A case was registered. A manhunt has been launched to nab the criminals. Cops believe that the Blade Batch has started its activities again, by waylaying individuals and robbing them of their valuables in the isolated parts of the city.

