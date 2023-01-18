Another jawan ends life at Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in 24 hours

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a second incident reported within 24 hours, a sub-inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) working at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota shot himself with his service revolver on Monday.

According to reports reaching here, the SI identified as Vikas Singh (30), was a native of Uttar Pradesh and is survived by wife and three children. He was on duty at the Space Launch Centre on Monday night when he shot himself.

It may be recalled that a 29-year-old CISF constable, Chintamani, had ended his life near the Zero Point inside the spaceport premises on Sunday night. A native of Sankara village in Chhattisgarh, he had been working as a constable at the CISF Headquarters barrack. He had returned to duty on January 10 after a long leave.

While the Sriharikota police registered a case and initiated inquiry, a senior official maintained, “The two CISF personnel took the extreme step due to their personal issues.”

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

