Mock session held ahead of APERC public hearing

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy has said public hearing will be conducted for three days from January 19 to take the views and suggestions of consumers on the proposals for revision of power tariff. A mock session of the APERC public hearing was conducted on Tuesday to ensure that there are no technical glitches during the actual hearing. Officials from SPDCL, CPDCL and EPDCL will participate in the public hearing to be conducted virtually from Visakhapatnam.

The APERC Chairman asked the three Discom CMDs to take all measures so that there will not be any technical problem during the three-day public hearing. There should be more awareness about the public hearing so that there will be greater participation of people. The circle and divisional offices should take steps to receive suggestions and objections from power consumers at their respective offices. People should approach their nearest electricity circle or division office for participation in a live video conference. The public hearing will be telecast live for the convenience of people and they should visit https://ncubestreamings.com//apercpublichearing to witness its live streaming.

APERC members Thakur Ram Singh and P Raja Gopal Reddy, Secretary K Rajabapaiah, CPDCL CMD J Padma Janardhana Reddy, SPDCL and EPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao, and directors, superintending engineers and executive engineers of the three Discoms participated in it.

3-day public hearing

APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy directed the CMDs of three Discoms to take all measures so that there will not be any technical problem during the three-day public hearing

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy has said public hearing will be conducted for three days from January 19 to take the views and suggestions of consumers on the proposals for revision of power tariff. A mock session of the APERC public hearing was conducted on Tuesday to ensure that there are no technical glitches during the actual hearing. Officials from SPDCL, CPDCL and EPDCL will participate in the public hearing to be conducted virtually from Visakhapatnam. The APERC Chairman asked the three Discom CMDs to take all measures so that there will not be any technical problem during the three-day public hearing. There should be more awareness about the public hearing so that there will be greater participation of people. The circle and divisional offices should take steps to receive suggestions and objections from power consumers at their respective offices. People should approach their nearest electricity circle or division office for participation in a live video conference. The public hearing will be telecast live for the convenience of people and they should visit https://ncubestreamings.com//apercpublichearing to witness its live streaming. APERC members Thakur Ram Singh and P Raja Gopal Reddy, Secretary K Rajabapaiah, CPDCL CMD J Padma Janardhana Reddy, SPDCL and EPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao, and directors, superintending engineers and executive engineers of the three Discoms participated in it. 3-day public hearing APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy directed the CMDs of three Discoms to take all measures so that there will not be any technical problem during the three-day public hearing