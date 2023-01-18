Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada man complains to NHRC against TDP chief

He approached the NHRC on December 29 seeking action against those responsible for the death of eight people in the stampede.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered a complaint filed by Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu pertaining to a stampede at Kandukur on December 28, 2022, in which eight persons were killed. He approached the NHRC on December 29 seeking action against those responsible for the death of eight people in the stampede.  

In the complaint, he alleged that the TDP held a meeting in a narrow lane in Kandukur and cited some media reports that the party had chosen the passage for drone shots to show that the party chief’s meeting attracted huge crowds. He also recalled similar stampede during a photo shoot in Godavari Pushkarams in 2015, in which 29 people were killed. Dr Radhakrishna Yadav’s complaint was registered as No 38/1/10/2023.

