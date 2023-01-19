Ensure proper supply of farm inputs: AP Chief Minister Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Agriculture Department officials to accord top priority to distribution of seeds and fertilisers to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).At a review meeting on agriculture on Wednesday, he made it clear that there should be no lapses in the supply of quality farm inputs to the farmers in the Rabi season.

The officials informed him that they are planning to distribute Kisan drones and agriculture equipment at 50% subsidy to the farmers through RBKs, besides providing training to the ryots in operation of drones through Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University. The distribution of drones and farm equipment will be taken up in March and May-June.

A total of 2,000 drones will be distributed and in the first phase, 500 drones will be given to farmers. In response, the CM directed them to intensify training programmes for farmers and also establish a drone training centre in Uttarandhra. He further asked them to formulate plans to implement the plant doctor concept and conduct soil testing programmes in April every year.

“After completing soil tests, farmers should be given the certificates and educated on the crops to be cultivated and fertilisers to be used in their farm lands to reap a good harvest,’’ he stressed.He suggested that steps be taken to equip RBKs with soil testing instruments and complete the mapping in every village to ensure that use of fertilisers and pesticides are limited to the requirement, thereby saving the farmers’ money and reducing environmental pollution. Jagan also directed the officials to be ready to distribute compensation to the farmers who suffered crop loss due to Mandous cyclone. The officials informed him that they have already distributed seeds to the affected farmers at a subsidy.

In view of 2023 being declared the International Year of Millets, the officials said an action plan has been formulated for the distribution of millets to people in a big way. Foodgrains worth Rs 5,373 crore have been procured from farmers at a support price and 89% of payments have been made in view of Sankranti festival. “The procurement will go on till the second week of February,’’ they added.

The CM said paddy procurement should be done based on e-cropping data without the involvement of millers and middlemen. Steps should be taken to strengthen the present system to ensure that farmers do not incur losses.

Once the procurement is done, the further responsibility lies with the government. A special phone number should be made available to farmers to redress their grievances, he asserted.

Jagan said the government has been spending `15,000 crore per annum on procurement of foodgrains, including discoloured paddy, to keep the farmers happy, compared to `8,000 crore spent by the previous TDP regime.Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, AP Agri Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy and other officials were present.

