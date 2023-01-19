Govt committed to SC welfare, asserts AP Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government has spent Rs 9,222.28 crore on the development of Scheduled Castes in the State, said Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna on Wednesday. Speaking at a two-day seminar, in which ministers of nine States and Union Territories are taking part, he highlighted the initiatives taken up Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the economic development of SCs in the State. “Our government has spent Rs 49,710.17 crore under the SC Sub-plan from June 2019 to December 2022. A sum of Rs 7,950.33 crore has been spent under YSR Pension Kanuka as part of Navaratnalu. A sum of Rs 2,715.35 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of 26.56 lakh women beneficiaries under Amma Vodi and Rs 2,567.63 crore in the accounts of 33.50 lakh beneficiaries under YSR Asara,” he explained. He further informed that Rs 3,356.41 crore has been provided to 17.89 lakh beneficiaries under YSR Cheyutha and Rs 243.72 crore to 2.44 lakh beneficiaries under YSR Vahana Mitra. A sum of Rs 148.11 crore has been spent to help rape victims under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he added.