Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt committed to SC welfare, asserts AP Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna

The Minister highlighted the initiatives taken up Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the economic development of SCs in the State.

Published: 19th January 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Merugu Nagarjuna

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The government has spent Rs 9,222.28 crore on the development of Scheduled Castes in the State, said Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna on Wednesday. Speaking at a two-day seminar, in which ministers of nine States and Union Territories are taking part, he highlighted the initiatives taken up Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the economic development of SCs in the State.

“Our government has spent Rs 49,710.17 crore under the SC Sub-plan from June 2019 to December 2022. A sum of Rs 7,950.33 crore has been spent under YSR Pension Kanuka as part of Navaratnalu. A sum of Rs 2,715.35 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of 26.56 lakh women beneficiaries under Amma Vodi and Rs 2,567.63 crore in the accounts of 33.50 lakh beneficiaries under YSR Asara,” he explained.

He further informed that Rs 3,356.41 crore has been provided to 17.89 lakh beneficiaries under YSR Cheyutha and Rs 243.72 crore to 2.44 lakh beneficiaries under YSR Vahana Mitra. A sum of Rs 148.11 crore has been spent to help rape victims under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Merugu Nagarjuna
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp