Advisors' appointment for every thing dangerous: Andhra Pradesh High Court

He further said advisors do not intervene in the matter of administration.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday observed that appointment of advisors for every thing is dangerous. If such appointments continue, it is tantamount to running a parallel government, the court pointed out.

The observations were made by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, during hearing of petitions filed challenging the appointment of Jwalapurapu Srikanth as Advisor to the Endowments Department and N Chandrasekhar Reddy as Advisor to Government (Employees Welfare).

The court questioned the appointment of an advisor for employees welfare and said it looks like an advisor may be appointed even for payment of DA and TA in the future. Conceding Advocate General S Sriram's request for time to  submit full details with regard to appointment of advisors, the court adjourned the case hearing to February 2.

Chandrasekhar Reddy’s counsel RS Hemendranath Reddy said his client had not received any court notice. When he said the petition seems to be politically motivated, the court said it knows how to hear a petition. It directed the petitioner to submit the address for sending the notice. Hemendranath sought time for submitting the address and other details.

AG Sriram too sought time for submitting full details with regard to appointment of advisors. When the counsel for petitioner challenging the appointment of Srikanth as advisor, objected to the AG’s request, the latter said he was not in the habit of seeking time. He further said advisors do not intervene in the matter of administration.

