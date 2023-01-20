Consider AIYF plea for bus yatra: AP High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday directed the DGP to consider and issue necessary orders on the plea by the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) to take out a bus yatra from Hindupur to Itchapuram demanding implementation of promises made to Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation.

Hearing the urgent lunch motion petition filed by AIYF State president Paruchuri Rajendra Babu seeking the court intervention in getting police permission as there has been no response from the department so far, Justice R Raghunandan Rao directed the DGP to issue relevant orders in four days.

Petitioner's counsel KS Murthy said the yatra does not fall under the category of processions and meetings as it will only be held in universities. After hearing the version of Government pleader TMK Chaitanya, the HC directed the DGP to consider the application and complete the process in four days. Further hearing was posted to January 25.

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday directed the DGP to consider and issue necessary orders on the plea by the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) to take out a bus yatra from Hindupur to Itchapuram demanding implementation of promises made to Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation. Hearing the urgent lunch motion petition filed by AIYF State president Paruchuri Rajendra Babu seeking the court intervention in getting police permission as there has been no response from the department so far, Justice R Raghunandan Rao directed the DGP to issue relevant orders in four days. Petitioner's counsel KS Murthy said the yatra does not fall under the category of processions and meetings as it will only be held in universities. After hearing the version of Government pleader TMK Chaitanya, the HC directed the DGP to consider the application and complete the process in four days. Further hearing was posted to January 25.