Tirupati annual book festival to kick off from January 21

Books on different subjects such as Engineering, Medical, and General Knowledge etc., will be available.

Published: 20th January 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The 15th edition of Tirupati Book Festival will be organised from January 21 to 29(from 1.00pm to 9.00pm) by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at TTDs Vinayak Nagar quarters playground of Hare Rama Hare Krishna Road.

Unveiling the poster of the book festival by the representatives at the Tirupati press club on Thursday, the book festival committee members said that Mannam Venkata Rayudu, the founder of MaNaSu foundation will be participating as the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony along with Tirupati MLA Bhuman Karunakar Reddy.

Around 64 stalls, both English and Telugu from various booksellers and publishers across AP and rest of India will be set up at the book festival. Books on different subjects such as Engineering, Medical, and General Knowledge etc., will be available.

The committee members said that on January 22 there will be Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Vedika,  in which Geyavadhanam will be performed by Velugoti Bhaskara Sai Krishna Yachendra.

