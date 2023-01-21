Andhra Pradesh High Court questions Praja Vedika demolition

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday questioned the State government, which demolished Praja Vedika overnight, as to how it is constructing village and ward secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras on the premises of schools.

Hearing a batch of petitions filed challenging the construction of village and ward secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras on the premises of schools, Justice B Devanand asked why the State government which says those buildings are being used for educational purpose, has not adopted similar approach for Praja Vedika.

He directed the government pleader to submit the affidavit filed by the government in the case to senior advocate KS Murthy, who is an amicus curiae in the case.It observed that despite the court directions issued in June 2020 against construction of any buildings meant for other purposes on the premises of schools, such constructions continued. Following it, in 2021, a contempt of court petition was filed against the State government in 2021.

The court observed that constructions made in violation of court orders are illegal and even the bills paid are deemed illegal. Government pleader Suman admitted that the buildings were constructed in violation of the court orders.

He said Praja Vedika issue is in the court and the circumstances were different at that time. The court observed that it would have been better if the Praja Vedika constructed with people’s money was used for some other purpose. Further hearing of the case was adjourned to January 24.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday questioned the State government, which demolished Praja Vedika overnight, as to how it is constructing village and ward secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras on the premises of schools. Hearing a batch of petitions filed challenging the construction of village and ward secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras on the premises of schools, Justice B Devanand asked why the State government which says those buildings are being used for educational purpose, has not adopted similar approach for Praja Vedika. He directed the government pleader to submit the affidavit filed by the government in the case to senior advocate KS Murthy, who is an amicus curiae in the case.It observed that despite the court directions issued in June 2020 against construction of any buildings meant for other purposes on the premises of schools, such constructions continued. Following it, in 2021, a contempt of court petition was filed against the State government in 2021. The court observed that constructions made in violation of court orders are illegal and even the bills paid are deemed illegal. Government pleader Suman admitted that the buildings were constructed in violation of the court orders. He said Praja Vedika issue is in the court and the circumstances were different at that time. The court observed that it would have been better if the Praja Vedika constructed with people’s money was used for some other purpose. Further hearing of the case was adjourned to January 24.