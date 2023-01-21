Home States Andhra Pradesh

BSNL-City Media launch IPTV services in Andhra

Published: 21st January 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL Board Director Vivek Banzal at the launch of IPTV services in Vijayawada on Friday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BSNL AP Circle has partnered with City Online Media Private Limited for delivering IPTV services to its fibre broadband customers under Ulka TV as value-added services. BSNL Board Director Vivek Banzal launched the new service in Vijayawada on Friday.

All existing as well as new customers of BSNL Fibre Broadband (FTTH) in the State can avail the offer from the BSNL-City Online Media. Ulka TV is responsible for providing uninterrupted TV broadcast services through CDN servers for delivery of digital TV channels on BSNL’s IP network in the State.

BSNL, with its pan Indian high capacity IP-MPLS and optical fibre network, is working with a mission towards proliferation of broadband services in the country so as to foster socio-economic development in line with the vision of Digital India programme of the Centre to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

BSNL has a huge FTTH customer base of 27 lakh across the India along with other fixed and mobile telecom services.Addition of IPTV enables its customers watch 1,000 plus TV channels together with their internet on a single connection.

Ulka TV is a premier IPTV service provider having service in IPTV STB, Smart TV and mobile products. It uses the latest 4K technology with High Efficiency Video Coding to deliver the best quality video in the industry.It will provide popular OTT applications and 100 live satellite TV channels and local stations using BSNL fibre broadband networks.

