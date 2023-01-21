SPMVV gets Nidhi Prayas Centre in Andhra

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The SPMVV Society for Innovation Incubation Entrepreneurship (SSIIE) - Technology Business Incubator (TBI) at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam of Tirupati, has been granted the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations (NIDHI) - Prayas Centre by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. The main objective of the centre is conversion of innovative ideas into prototypes.

Former vice-chancellor and Jamuna Duvvuru, Prof DM Mamatha of SPMVV played a major role in strengthening the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem and getting the Nidhi Prayas Centre for Technology Business Incubator of SPMVV.Under this programme, each Prayas Centre will be supported for five years. As part of it, a sum of Rs 2.20 crore has been sanctioned for creating a dedicated fab lab and also for providing seed funding to innovators.

Prof S Jyothi, secretary of SSIIE on Friday stated that Nidhi Prayas Centre will achieve its goals and objectives under the efficient leadership of Vice-Chancellor of SPMVV.TBI of SPMVV is one among the 14 incubators selected across the country to run Nidhi Prayas Programme.

J Surya Kumar, CEO of SSIIE-TBI, indicated that promoting Nidhi and accelerating young and aspiring innovators and startups (PRAYAS) programme will help generate innovative ideas for the local and global problems. It will also help build a vibrant innovation ecosystem, by establishing a network among innovators, academia, mentors and incubators, he added.

TIRUPATI: The SPMVV Society for Innovation Incubation Entrepreneurship (SSIIE) - Technology Business Incubator (TBI) at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam of Tirupati, has been granted the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations (NIDHI) - Prayas Centre by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. The main objective of the centre is conversion of innovative ideas into prototypes. Former vice-chancellor and Jamuna Duvvuru, Prof DM Mamatha of SPMVV played a major role in strengthening the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem and getting the Nidhi Prayas Centre for Technology Business Incubator of SPMVV.Under this programme, each Prayas Centre will be supported for five years. As part of it, a sum of Rs 2.20 crore has been sanctioned for creating a dedicated fab lab and also for providing seed funding to innovators. Prof S Jyothi, secretary of SSIIE on Friday stated that Nidhi Prayas Centre will achieve its goals and objectives under the efficient leadership of Vice-Chancellor of SPMVV.TBI of SPMVV is one among the 14 incubators selected across the country to run Nidhi Prayas Programme. J Surya Kumar, CEO of SSIIE-TBI, indicated that promoting Nidhi and accelerating young and aspiring innovators and startups (PRAYAS) programme will help generate innovative ideas for the local and global problems. It will also help build a vibrant innovation ecosystem, by establishing a network among innovators, academia, mentors and incubators, he added.