Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two-day InfinityVizag kicks off on a grand note in Andhra

Summit aims to prepare strategies to position IT industry in State

Published: 21st January 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The two-day InfinityVizag, dubbed as Andhra Pradesh’s flagship technology summit, began on a high note as stakeholders called for concerted efforts with focus on promoting start ups and IT culture in the State, particularly in Visakhapatnam.

The summit is being hosted by IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) in collaboration with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and the State Government to prepare strategies to position the IT industry in Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of innovation and deep tech domains of autonomous systems, AI, industry 4.O,  and web 3.O.

Addressing the inaugural session of the summit, Secretary of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said Vizag has the ecosystem and talent pool for the growth of IT and with the support of the Centre and initiatives of the AP Innovation Society, the city is poised to become a major IT destination.

Stating that deep tech and startups are future of IT, he said as part of the Union government’s flagship programme StartUp India, Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, Visual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) are being encouraged.

He said India has become the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world with a turnover of $341 billion.
Andhra Pradesh had fared very badly in IT exports by accounting for a paltry Rs 1,290 crore as against nation’s Rs 11.59 lakh crore during last year, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar which led to criticism by many stakeholders in the industry and some of the Opposition parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
InfinityVizag IT Association of Andhra Pradesh Software Technology Parks of India
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp