Two-day InfinityVizag kicks off on a grand note in Andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The two-day InfinityVizag, dubbed as Andhra Pradesh’s flagship technology summit, began on a high note as stakeholders called for concerted efforts with focus on promoting start ups and IT culture in the State, particularly in Visakhapatnam. The summit is being hosted by IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) in collaboration with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and the State Government to prepare strategies to position the IT industry in Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of innovation and deep tech domains of autonomous systems, AI, industry 4.O, and web 3.O. Addressing the inaugural session of the summit, Secretary of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said Vizag has the ecosystem and talent pool for the growth of IT and with the support of the Centre and initiatives of the AP Innovation Society, the city is poised to become a major IT destination. Stating that deep tech and startups are future of IT, he said as part of the Union government’s flagship programme StartUp India, Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, Visual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) are being encouraged. He said India has become the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world with a turnover of $341 billion. Andhra Pradesh had fared very badly in IT exports by accounting for a paltry Rs 1,290 crore as against nation’s Rs 11.59 lakh crore during last year, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar which led to criticism by many stakeholders in the industry and some of the Opposition parties.