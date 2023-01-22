Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre revolutionised railways with new initiatives: MP GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The BJP-led NDA government has been spending more on the development of railways and its stations, said MP GVL Narasimha Rao. He allotted around Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS (Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds to set up 150 steel benches to facilitate the passengers at 12 railway stations across Guntur and Narasaraopet constituencies. MP visited Guntur railway station and inspected various development works taken up here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that, the central government has allotted Rs 2,500 crore for railway project development in AP. Several developmental works have been taken up with MPLADS funds in small railway stations to prevent any inconveniences to the passengers.

Apart from this, various development works are taken up in these 12 railway stations with Rs 10 crore and with Rs 20 crore in Guntur railway station. Taking a dig at state government, GVL commented that, though the central government has been allotting more funds to AP to bring revolutionary changes, the state government has been acting negligent regarding land acquisition for Nadikudi, Kalahasthi, and Konaseema railway lines, he added.

