Visakhapatnam to be executive capital within two months:Andhra Pradesh Minister

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday said Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital within two months. Speaking to reporters on the concluding day of InfinityVizag summit, he said that there was no need for apprehensions in this regard and in two months from now executive capital will function from Vizag. In the next three months the city will be hosting prestigious events such as Global Investment summit, G20 in the capital city, he added. The minister’s remarks assumed significance amidst reports that during Assembly budget session, there will be a key statement from the government in this regard. The Assembly sessions are likely to be held in the last week of February. However, the schedule of the Assembly session is yet to be finalised.