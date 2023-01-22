Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam to be executive capital within two months:Andhra Pradesh Minister

The minister’s remarks assumed significance amidst reports that during Assembly budget session, there will be a key statement from the government in this regard.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for IT and Industry Gudivada Amarnath

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday said Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital within two months. Speaking to reporters on the concluding day of InfinityVizag summit, he said that there was no need for apprehensions in this regard and in two months from now executive capital will function from Vizag.

In the next three months the city will be hosting prestigious events such as Global Investment summit, G20 in the capital city, he added.

The minister’s remarks assumed significance amidst reports that during Assembly budget session, there will be a key statement from the government in this regard. The Assembly sessions are likely to be held in the last week of February. However, the schedule of the Assembly session is yet to be finalised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gudivada Amarnath Visakhapatnam executive capital
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp