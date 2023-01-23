91 per cent candidates appear for Andhra Pradesh police recruitment test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Special Police and Constable recruitment exam went smoothly in the State, where 91 per cent of candidates attended the preliminary written test held on Sunday. According to Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB), a total of 5,03,487 candidates have applied for the examination and nearly 4,58,218 have appeared. For the preliminary written test, around 997 centres were arranged in 34 towns and cities.

Earlier, in November, the APSLPRB issued the notification for filling up constable posts in civil for both men as well as women and for men in APSP. The results of the test will be uploaded along with a scanned copy of the OMR sheet within two weeks.

Meanwhile, several incidents took place at the examination centres, where the police staff on bandobust, helped the candidates in several ways. In Ongole, a woman candidate attended the exam at SSN Engineering College with her six month- year-old infant and left the baby with her husband, who failed to handle the baby.

A woman constable takes care of a baby, whose mother attended

APSLPRB exam, in Tirupati on Sunday; Madhav K

The baby cried continuously with hunger and the man called 112, where the police control room responded immediately. SN Padu Sub-Inspector B Srikanth and woman head constable Parameswari immediately rushed to the spot and fed milk to the infant. In a similar incident in Annammaiah district, woman constable Amaravati of Mannur police station took responsibility of a four-year-old month infant while the mother appeared for the examination.

In Nellore district, Kaligiri Circle Inspector N Sambasiva Rao helped a candidate by taking the boy to his vehicle to bring the Aadhar card that the candidate missed bringing for the examination. Similarly, seven candidates forgot to bring photostat copies of their Aadhar, and the Circle Inspector sent the constables to get the copies to help them without fail for attending the exam.

Answer key released

The preliminary answer key for question booklet series A, B, C and D was uploaded on the website (slprb.ap.gov.in) and the candidates can download the answer key. The candidates can address objections on the preliminary answer key through the mail slprb@ap.gov.in

