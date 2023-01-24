Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD in talks with BEL to procure Naval Anti-Drone System

He asserted that the security apparatus at Tirumala is strong.

Published: 24th January 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 06:33 AM

50 drone pilot training centres on anvil in state

Image used for representational purpose only..

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is mulling over installing a state-of-the-art Naval Anti-Drone System (NADS) to detect and prevent use of drones over the hillock, declared as a No-Fly Zone.After a video of the Srivari Ananda Nilayam, purportedly shot using a drone camera, went viral on social media platforms a few days ago, TTD executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy said they would introduce the anti-drone system as it will instantly detect and jam micro drones.

Speaking to reporters at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday, the EO explained that they are negotiating with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) over the procurement of NADS.Noting that the anti-drone system is expensive, the TTD official said the Trust would approach donors. He added, “Bengaluru-based Bharat Electronics Limited will conduct trials on a static anti-drone system, which is suitable in Tirumala, as against a mobile system.”

Stating that a probe is on to ascertain if the viral video was indeed shot using a drone camera, Dharma Reddy revealed that the Trust had allowed  Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to use a drone camera for recording the distance between Annadanam complex and garbage dumping yard.

“We have to find out if someone has violated the permission and flown the drone camera over the temple,” the executive officer said and added that an internal inquiry as well as a police investigation is underway in the case. He asserted that the security apparatus at Tirumala is strong.

