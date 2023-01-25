Home States Andhra Pradesh

Can’t extend suspension on GO 1: Andhra HC

HC division bench refuses to extend vacation bench order on GO 1; reserves final verdict  

Published: 25th January 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The division bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court headed by Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra on Tuesday refused to extend vacation bench order suspending GO 1. The division bench of Chief Justice Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu continued hearing of the appeal filed by the State government challenging the vacation bench order suspending the GO 1, which was brought by the government prohibiting public meetings on highways and roads.

The division bench heard the petitions filed by TDP leader Kollu Ravindra, PCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju, BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana and others.Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, counsels Jandyala Ravishankar, Siddharth Luthra and others said that there was no need of issuing a GO when the government can regulate public meeting by invoking Section 30 of the Police Act. 

They said the stampedes would not have taken place if the police had taken adequate measures. “It is unjust to give permissions for public meetings by imposing conditions. There should not be a situation where political parties have to stage dharnas and roadshows at the mercy of the government.”

The counsels informed the court that no political party or individual questioned the circular issued by the then Director General of Police in the aftermath of stampede at actor-turned-politician K Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam Party meeting in 2008. CPI secretary K Ramakrishna’s counsel N Aswini Kumar said that they have to file the petition before the vacation bench as the GO was usurping the rights of the citizens.

Referring to conditions imposed on TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s scheduled padayatra, Kollu Ravindra’s counsel Siddharth Luthra said the conditions expose the manner in which the government was trying to obstruct the Opposition parties.The counsel said the police have even imposed a condition that banners and flexis cannot be installed.

He informed the court that when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Opposition leader in 2017, the then DGP had accorded permission to his yatra and had also provided bandobast.The counsel said two days after the issuance of GO 1, the police stopped Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s tour of Kuppam. He also informed the court that the police are closing down the shops on both sides of the road through which the Chief Minister is travelling and banners and flexies are erected everywhere.

Advocate general S Sriram reiterated that there was no ban on public meetings but the GO was issued to regulate traffic on roads and highways.After hearing all sides, the division bench said it would issue orders within a week.When the counsel representing TDP sought extension of suspension of the GO, the division bench refused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court GO 1
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp