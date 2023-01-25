Home States Andhra Pradesh

Solo female bike rider from Italy wins hearts on her Guntur halt

Elena Axinte covered over 6,000 km touring various States across the India after exploring over 28 countries 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The famous Elena Axinte popularly called as Hele Biker who has travelled in over 28 countries on her bike in the past three and half years took a brief halt in Guntur. She interacted with a few students and shared her travel experiences with them. The 37-year-old actress and drama therapist based in Italy who believes the motto ‘home is everywhere’ is on the road to explore the world on her Harley Davidson Sporster 883 Iron.

She started her first tour in 2018 from Africa where she stayed for four months and explored seven countries. Later when she returned to Italy, the realization struck that she wanted to explore more. From Italy, Elena headed to eastern Europe, where she started to Turkey and entered West Asia through Lebanon covering all the Arab countries. She also toured Iraq, Iran, and Pakistan extensively before entering India through Wagah border. From there, the solo biker covered over 6,000 km touring various states in India before arriving in Andhra Pradesh.

While heading from Chennai to Vizag, Elena stopped by at Guntur on Monday, where she met Pulugu Deepak, a lecturer. Speaking about the interaction with Elena, Deepak said that, I did read about her when she entered India, but never in my million dreams imagined that I would get to meet her. A few of my students who are now settled in Kerala and Tamil Nadu met Elena and shared about her journey to me, he said. Deepak has been giving free coaching to several poor and meritorious JEE and NEET aspirants.

“I was so surprised when she showed interest to interact with students. Sharing her experiences with children, Elena said that she never stayed in a hotel at any point during the entire trip, thanks to the kind-hearted people to whom she was introduced through her bikers’ network. The students were very inspired by her,” Deepak said.

