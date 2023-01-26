Home States Andhra Pradesh

CBI summons MP Avinash Reddy to Hyderabad on Jan 28

The probe into murder of Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, assumed significance after the Supreme Court transferred it to Telangana.

Published: 26th January 2023 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has once again served notices on Kadapa YSRC MP YV Avinash Reddy at his residence on Wednesday, directing him to appear before it for questioning in connection with the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

A team of CBI officials visited Pulivendula as part of its probe five days ago. The team summoned the MP for questioning in Hyderabad on January 28. They found Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy were not in the house when they visited the house in the morning. They enquired the staff at the house about the MP and observed the premises for more than an hour. It is learnt that the CBI is planning to issue notices to others in connection with the case.

The probe into murder of Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, assumed significance after the Supreme Court transferred it to Telangana. Vivekananda Reddy’s driver Dastagiri who turned approver in the case, mentioned the names of Avinash Reddy and his father YS Bhaskar Reddy in his statement to the CBI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Avinash Reddy
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp