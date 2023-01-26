CBI summons MP Avinash Reddy to Hyderabad on Jan 28

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has once again served notices on Kadapa YSRC MP YV Avinash Reddy at his residence on Wednesday, directing him to appear before it for questioning in connection with the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

A team of CBI officials visited Pulivendula as part of its probe five days ago. The team summoned the MP for questioning in Hyderabad on January 28. They found Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy were not in the house when they visited the house in the morning. They enquired the staff at the house about the MP and observed the premises for more than an hour. It is learnt that the CBI is planning to issue notices to others in connection with the case.

The probe into murder of Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, assumed significance after the Supreme Court transferred it to Telangana. Vivekananda Reddy’s driver Dastagiri who turned approver in the case, mentioned the names of Avinash Reddy and his father YS Bhaskar Reddy in his statement to the CBI.

