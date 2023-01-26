Home States Andhra Pradesh

National Tourism Day celebrated on grand note across Andhra

On this day, the state Tourism department organised an Eco-Walk with Walkers Association at Bhavani Island in Vijayawada.

Bhavani Island in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism department celebrated the National Tourism Day on Wednesday across the State to raise awareness on the significance of tourism for the growth and development of the country.On this day, the state Tourism department organised an Eco-Walk with Walkers Association at Bhavani Island in Vijayawada.

“The Eco-Walk started at 7.00 am at Bhavani Island. The serene nature and the lush green surroundings were the perfect match for a Eco-Walk” said, V Ramudu, Deputy CEO Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA). Speaking on the occasion, K Kanna Babu, the Chief Executive Officer of APTA and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation said, “I am feeling very proud as tourism is evolving and flourishing enhance tourism.’’

Meanwhile, the members of Walkers Association of Vijayawada said, “The Eco-Walk organised by AP Tourism on National Tourism Day at Bhavani Island is a wonderful initiative. It is an amazing place and we have never been to this place earlier, but we would like to visit and organise our association programmes here.” Several tourism officers have participated in the event.

Mega conference & activities held

State-wide activities starting from 3k, 5k Runs, Eco Walks and various competitions at schools and colleges were held. A mega conference was organised in association with the Ministry of Tourism and an initiative was taken to introduce Yuva Tourism Clubs in all educational institutes at Tirupati

