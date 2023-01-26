Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan offers prayers at Kanaka Durga temple

Temple priests rendered Ashirvachan and performed Vahana Pooja to Varahi.

Published: 26th January 2023 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on his campaign vehicle Varahi reached Vijayawada on Wednesday and visited Kanaka Durga temple.Vedic scholars and temple Executive Officer D Bramaramba welcomed him. Temple priests rendered Ashirvachan and performed Vahana Pooja to Varahi. Later, Pawan worshipped the Goddess. Pawan said he is on a mission to end the evil rule of the YSRC government in the State.

After that he attended a State-level conference on the negligence of implementation of the SC and ST Sub-Plan by the YSRC government at the party office in Mangalagiri. He accused the ruling YSRC of ignoring the welfare of SC and STs in the State.

As 22% of the total population in the State are SCs and STs, according to the norms, over Rs 22,000 crore of the total budget should be allocated for them. But the YSRC government has only allocated Rs 16,000 crore, besides stopping implementation of as many as 27 welfare schemes for SCs and STs.

A total of sum of Rs 21,500 crore was spent by the government for unnecessary things igoring the welfare of people. “If Jana Sena comes to power, priority will be given to the welfare and empowerment of SCs and STs,” the JSP chief asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp