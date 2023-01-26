Pawan Kalyan offers prayers at Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on his campaign vehicle Varahi reached Vijayawada on Wednesday and visited Kanaka Durga temple.Vedic scholars and temple Executive Officer D Bramaramba welcomed him. Temple priests rendered Ashirvachan and performed Vahana Pooja to Varahi. Later, Pawan worshipped the Goddess. Pawan said he is on a mission to end the evil rule of the YSRC government in the State.

After that he attended a State-level conference on the negligence of implementation of the SC and ST Sub-Plan by the YSRC government at the party office in Mangalagiri. He accused the ruling YSRC of ignoring the welfare of SC and STs in the State.

As 22% of the total population in the State are SCs and STs, according to the norms, over Rs 22,000 crore of the total budget should be allocated for them. But the YSRC government has only allocated Rs 16,000 crore, besides stopping implementation of as many as 27 welfare schemes for SCs and STs.

A total of sum of Rs 21,500 crore was spent by the government for unnecessary things igoring the welfare of people. “If Jana Sena comes to power, priority will be given to the welfare and empowerment of SCs and STs,” the JSP chief asserted.

