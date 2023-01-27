Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh to kick-start 4,000 km Yuva Galam padayatra

Lokesh reached Kuppam, his father and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s home turf, after offering prayers at the Srivari temple in Tirumala on Thursday.

Published: 27th January 2023 06:11 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Streets of Kuppam were decked up in hues of yellow as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh is set to commence his 4,000-km padayatra, Yuva Galam on Friday. As per muhurat, the MLC will kick-start his walkathon at 11.03 am.

Lokesh reached Kuppam, his father and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s home turf, after offering prayers at the Srivari temple in Tirumala on Thursday.Before taking up his rally, Lokesh will perform special pujas at the Varadarajula Swamy temple.On day one, he will cover 8.5 km and make a night halt at PES Medical College.

En route, he will garland the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar, former chief minister  NT Rama Rao and freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu near Kuppam bus stand and the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the auto stand.At 3 pm, he will participate in a public meeting and receive representations from the people. Lokesh will enter Palamaner constituency on January 30 after covering 28.8 km.

During his 400-day walkathon that will culminate in Srikakulam’s Ichchapuram, the TDP leader will visit more than 125 Assembly constituencies. As per the plan of the party leadership, Lokesh will tour an Assembly Constituency for at least three days and cover several villages. Besides focussing on unemployment, issues of youth, women and farmers, he will try to sensitise the people on various issues.

Several senior TDP leaders, who have been camping at Kuppam since the past few days, are monitoring the arrangements. The public meetings have been planned to accommodate at least 400 leaders on the dais.

Meanwhile, festive atmosphere prevailed in Kuppam as the TDP rank and file from across the State reached the town to extend their support to Lokesh. The party functionaries decorated all the streets of Kuppam with TDP flags, balloons and banners.

