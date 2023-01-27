Pawan Kalyan slams leaders with demands for separate Uttarandhra, Rayalaseema

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the demands for separate statehood for Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan asserted that those leaders with separatist attitude will have to see an extremist in him.“I am telling this seriously. Don’t confuse people with your opportunistic demands,” he said, and appealed to the youth not to listen to such opportunistic leaders.

Addressing Jana Sena functionaries after hoisting the national flag at the party office in Mangalagiri on Thursday to mark the Republic Day, he felt that Andhra Pradesh needs political stability and appealed to the people to stand by him. “Definitely, I will work as a coolie and show the development of the State to you,” he averred.

He faulted the statements of Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao seeking separate statehood for Uttarandhra and leaders like Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy for demanding statehood to Rayalaseema.

“Several chief ministers came from Rayalaseema. What they had done to the region? What will you do now?” he asked and cautioned that he will not be silent when leaders, who have no positions and raise the demand for further division of the State for their own benefits.

“We are already a vexed lot. Stop your dramas. First speak on the issues such as migrations from Kurnool, irrigation projects in Rayalaseema and Kadapa steel plant. We will not spare you if you put forth the demand for separate State. Don’t play dramas in the name of region and land. We, too, hail from here and are Indians,” he asserted.Accusing the YSRC leadership of creating conflicts among different castes for getting political mileage, he urged the people to be aware of its evil designs.

