Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan slams leaders with demands for separate Uttarandhra, Rayalaseema

Accusing the YSRC leadership of creating conflicts among different castes for getting political mileage, he urged the people to be aware of its evil designs.

Published: 27th January 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the demands for separate statehood for Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan asserted that those leaders with separatist attitude will have to see an extremist in him.“I am telling this seriously. Don’t confuse people with your opportunistic demands,” he said, and appealed to the youth not to listen to such opportunistic leaders.

Addressing Jana Sena functionaries after hoisting the national flag at the party office in Mangalagiri on Thursday to mark the Republic Day, he felt that Andhra Pradesh needs political stability and appealed to the people to stand by him. “Definitely, I will work as a coolie and show the development of the State to you,” he averred.

He faulted the statements of Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao seeking separate statehood for Uttarandhra and leaders like Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy for demanding statehood to Rayalaseema.
“Several chief ministers came from Rayalaseema. What they had done to the region? What will you do now?” he asked and cautioned that he will not be silent when leaders, who have no positions and raise the demand for further division of the State for their own benefits.

“We are already a vexed lot. Stop your dramas. First speak on the issues such as migrations from Kurnool, irrigation projects in Rayalaseema and Kadapa steel plant. We will not spare you if you put forth the demand for separate State. Don’t play dramas in the name of region and land. We, too, hail from here and are Indians,” he asserted.Accusing the YSRC leadership of creating conflicts among different castes for getting political mileage, he urged the people to be aware of its evil designs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Uttarandhra Rayalaseema Jana Sena
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp