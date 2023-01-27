Spell out stand on CM candidature: Sajjala to Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan made caustic remarks against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused him of dancing to the tunes of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “Pawan Kalyan comes as a guest artiste and reads out the script of Naidu,’’ he observed.

Sajjala said Pawan Kalyan’s remote is in the hands of Naidu like in the past elections. He made light of Pawan Kalyan’s three options on alliances and said the JSP chief has the option of openly supporting TDP.

On Pawan Kalyan’s charge that the YSRC government misused the funds meant for the SC, ST Sub-Plan, Sajjala said actually it has spent more than earmarked for the welfare of SCs and STs.

“Our government has spent Rs 48,000 crore on welfare of SCs and STs compared to Rs 33,000 crore spent by the previous TDP regime in its five year tenure. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also giving priority to SCs and STs in nominated posts to empower them politically,” he explained.

Sajjala sought to know from Pawan Kalyan as to who would be the chief ministerial candidate if they forge an alliance. “Will it be Naidu or Lokesh or yourself?’’ Sajjala questioned. “Why are you not in a position to spell your stand?’’ the YSRC general secretary asked and said they are ready to face the elections even if the opposition parties join hands or contest without any alliance.

Sajjala said Pawan Kalyan is also not in a position that he would contest all the 175 Assembly segments as he was very well aware of the fact that he lacks people’s support.Reacting to the criticism that the YSRC government is imposing restrictions on public meetings and roadshows of Opposition leaders, Sajjala said the same rules were applied when Jagan as an Opposition leader undertook Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana also hit back at Pawan Kalyan for resorting to cheap politics on the Republic Day too. “I have not seen a foolish politician like Pawan Kalyan in my political career,’’ he remarked.

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan made caustic remarks against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused him of dancing to the tunes of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “Pawan Kalyan comes as a guest artiste and reads out the script of Naidu,’’ he observed. Sajjala said Pawan Kalyan’s remote is in the hands of Naidu like in the past elections. He made light of Pawan Kalyan’s three options on alliances and said the JSP chief has the option of openly supporting TDP. On Pawan Kalyan’s charge that the YSRC government misused the funds meant for the SC, ST Sub-Plan, Sajjala said actually it has spent more than earmarked for the welfare of SCs and STs. “Our government has spent Rs 48,000 crore on welfare of SCs and STs compared to Rs 33,000 crore spent by the previous TDP regime in its five year tenure. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also giving priority to SCs and STs in nominated posts to empower them politically,” he explained. Sajjala sought to know from Pawan Kalyan as to who would be the chief ministerial candidate if they forge an alliance. “Will it be Naidu or Lokesh or yourself?’’ Sajjala questioned. “Why are you not in a position to spell your stand?’’ the YSRC general secretary asked and said they are ready to face the elections even if the opposition parties join hands or contest without any alliance. Sajjala said Pawan Kalyan is also not in a position that he would contest all the 175 Assembly segments as he was very well aware of the fact that he lacks people’s support.Reacting to the criticism that the YSRC government is imposing restrictions on public meetings and roadshows of Opposition leaders, Sajjala said the same rules were applied when Jagan as an Opposition leader undertook Praja Sankalpa Yatra. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana also hit back at Pawan Kalyan for resorting to cheap politics on the Republic Day too. “I have not seen a foolish politician like Pawan Kalyan in my political career,’’ he remarked.