Don’t watch Bigg Boss if its content is objectionable, Andhra HC tells petitioner

The bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Pratap Venkat Jyothirmai heard the PIL on Friday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has asked the petitioner, who sought ban on Bigg Boss television show as it is promoting obscenity, not to watch it if he feels there is objectionable content in it. A social activist K Jagadeeshwar Reddy filed a PIL against Bigg Boss stating that it was promoting obscenity, vulgarity and violence and sought directions from the court to stop telecast of the show.

The bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Pratap Venkat Jyothirmai heard the PIL on Friday.Petitioner’s counsel G Sivaprasad Reddy said the show was promoting obscenity and women participants were subjected to pregnancy test.

Srinivas, counsel on behalf of the private television channel, said the show had come to an end. He said there are other forums for the petitioner to complain against the content of a TV show and the petitioner cannot approach the court when there are alternative platforms. Asking the TV channel counsel to file a counter stating the same, the bench said the court cannot dictate what a person has to speak.

There are shows, which are more objectionable in nature than Big Boss, on various platforms, the bench said and asked the petitioner not to watch the show if he feels it objectionable.

