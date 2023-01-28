Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guv Harichandan takes part in PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Published: 28th January 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan during PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ broadcast programme in Vijayawada on Friday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan virtually participated in the sixth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC-2023) from Maris Stella College on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

About 38.80 lakh students, teachers and parents participated in physical and virtual form in the programme. Speaking during the townhall, the Prime Minister advised parents against putting undue pressure on children over marks and also gave tips to students on keeping a balance between hard work and smart work.

Later, Governor Harichandan handed over the ‘Exam Warriors’ book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to students of schools and colleges. He also planted a tree in the college premises.

RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary (School Education), Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education, officials of Maris Stella College were among those who attended the programme.

