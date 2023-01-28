Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu scion scared of Nandamuris taking over TDP reins: Nani

The YSRC leader questioned as to why the TDP is in shambles now, if it had developed the State in its five-year rule.

Published: 28th January 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when Nara scion Lokesh launched a diatribe against the government, the YSRC hit back in the same tone against him and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. “Lokesh fears that the Nandamuri scions will take away the reins of the party. For this reason, he has embarked on the padayatra,’’ former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) alleged.

The YSRC leader also remarked that Lokesh took up the yatra only to prove himself and his leadership before the party activists. “Lokesh’s remarks are unbecoming of a leader who claims to have studied in Stanford and worked with the World Bank,’’ Nani said.

The former minister said there was no truth in the claims of Lokesh that he, as a minister, had laid 25,000-km roads and provided 40,000 jobs in IT sector, and that his father had completed Handri Neeva project.
“Lokesh even went to the extent of claiming that his father has constructed Amaravati capital,’’ Nani quipped.

The YSRC leader questioned as to why the TDP is in shambles now, if it had developed the State in its five-year rule. He said Naidu and Lokesh could not even venture out without the protection of police, but were speaking in highly objectionable manner against the government.

Responding to Lokesh’s claims that the YSRC government failed to provide jobs to unemployed, Nani said that YSRC govt has provided jobs to 1.40 lakh in Secretariats, filled 40,000 permanent vacancies in government hospitals and also converted 55,000 employees of RTC as government employees.Nani questioned as to how many jobs had the TDP government created between 2014 and 2019  and the industries that it had managed to attract during that period of time.

