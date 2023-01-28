YSRC govt suppressing Opposition: CPM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu on Friday said the GO 1 brought by the YSRC government was nothing but murder of democracy.

Speaking to mediapersons, he accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of trying to stall opposition parties by bringing old GOs with new names. There should not be any restrictions on padayatras.

Had there been restrictions, former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could not have undertaken padayatra, he said.“Padayatras will help know problems of people better and also they will serve as a platform to interact with the people directly,” he opined.

VISAKHAPATNAM: CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu on Friday said the GO 1 brought by the YSRC government was nothing but murder of democracy. Speaking to mediapersons, he accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of trying to stall opposition parties by bringing old GOs with new names. There should not be any restrictions on padayatras. Had there been restrictions, former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could not have undertaken padayatra, he said.“Padayatras will help know problems of people better and also they will serve as a platform to interact with the people directly,” he opined.