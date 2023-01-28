Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC govt suppressing Opposition: CPM

Speaking to mediapersons, he accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of trying to stall opposition parties by bringing old GOs with new names.

Published: 28th January 2023 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu on Friday said the GO 1 brought by the YSRC government was nothing but murder of democracy.

Speaking to mediapersons, he accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of trying to stall opposition parties by bringing old GOs with new names. There should not be any restrictions on padayatras.

Had there been restrictions, former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could not have undertaken padayatra, he said.“Padayatras will help know problems of people better and also they will serve as a platform to interact with the people directly,” he opined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC CPM BV Raghavulu
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp