Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farmers seek barrage, not iconic bridge in Andhra Pradesh

Further, it will also reduce stress and impact on Srisailam reservoir, which is structurally becoming weak.

Published: 29th January 2023 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

Farmers and Rayalaseema activists, led by the Rayalaseema Steering Committee, stage a protest at Sangameswara temple ghat in Kurnool on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Hundreds of farmers and Rayalaseema activists, led by the Rayalaseema Steering Committee, staged a protest at Sangameswara temple ghat on Saturday demanding the construction of a barrage-cum-bridge on the Krishna River instead of the iconic bridge.

They visited the spot, where the Centre has proposed to construct an iconic bridge across the river at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore. Earlier,  they held a massive rally and raised slogans against the State government for ignoring the irrigation needs of the backward Rayalaseema region.

Addressing the gathering, steering committee convener and former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy said the proposed iconic bridge will only serve as a major tourist attraction or it may be a good location for film shooting. Except that it will not serve any other purpose, he felt.

Finding fault with the Chief Ministers of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for lack of initiative to meet the irrigation needs of the backward region by utilising Krishna water in an optimum manner, Byreddy underlined the need to construct a weir at Siddeswaram as it will stabilise flood flow upstream of Srisailam reservoir and help conserve flood water.

Further, it will also reduce stress and impact on the Srisailam reservoir, which is structurally becoming weak. The barrage similar to Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada will help meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of the Rayalaseema people, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Rayalaseema activists Sangameswara temple ghat
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp