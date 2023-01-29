NABARD Chairman calls on Andhra Pradesh CM, lauds govt development initiatives

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An official team, led by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chairman Shaji KV, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday.

The CM and the NABARD Chairman discussed various programmes being taken up by the State government with the support of NABARD. Jagan informed that the programmes taken up in education, health and agriculture sectors with the support of NABARD are running successfully.

The NABARD Chairman appreciated the efforts of the State government for efficiently utilising the funds for implementing the Manabadi Nadu-Nedu programme in the education sector, construction of new medical colleges and development of the agriculture sector.

The Chief Minister said the programmes undertaken by the government in the fields of education, medicine, agriculture and women’s welfare have not only significantly improved the living standards of the people, but also laid the foundation for the rapid economic development of the State.

He also thanked NABARD for its assistance and asked its Chairman to provide similar support in the future as well. Earlier, APCOB organised a banker's conclave in Vijayawada, in which Shaji, along with M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, and Machilipatnam MP V Balashowry participated.

Shaji said it was a joyous occasion on being at Krishna DCCB for its celebrations of crossing Rs 10,000 crore business milestone. Further, he said commercial banks, RRBs and cooperative banks are the real bankers, which are providing quality banking services to the people.

The Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank has almost trebled its business in the past three years, which is a good sign for economic growth. He also advised the bankers to focus on lending to agriculture and allied activities as it is one of the prime sectors of our economy and 40% of rural credit should flow through cooperatives.

The NABARD Chairman also informed that the Centre is planning to strengthen the cooperatives. The number of cooperative societies will also be increased by initiating the project ‘One PACS per two villages’. Bankers were also advised to focus on diversified lending activities such as fisheries, animal husbandry and allied activities. Emphasis should also be laid on the computerisation of PACS, he said.

More PACS to come up

