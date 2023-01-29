Tirumala hosts Radha Saptami on a grand note in Andhra Prradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: On the occasion of Radha Saptami, Sri Malayappa Swamy as Suryanarayana Murty blessed devotees on the finely decked Suryaprabha Vahanam.

Garuda Vahana Seva observed at Srivari

temple on the occasion of Radha Saptami

in Tirumala on Saturday | Madhav K

In connection with Surya Jayanti on Saturday, Sri Malayappa took out a celestial ride on Suryaprabha Vahanam held between 5:30 am and 8 am.

All galleries were full of pilgrims from the first vahanam itself since the mega fete was taking place for the first time after the Covid pandemic in a full-fledged manner.

As soon as the first rays of the sun fell on the forehead, abdomen and feet of Sri Malayappa at the North West corner, Harati was rendered.

The devotees waiting in galleries chanted ‘Govinda Namas’ with ecstasy and received the blessings. Malayappa graced the five-hooded Chinna Sesha Vahanam to bless the devotees.

Among the series of seven Vahana Sevas, Chinna Sesha Vahana seva was held in Tirumala between 9 am and 10 am.

Devotees witnessed the vahana seva. Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and others were present.

TIRUPATI: On the occasion of Radha Saptami, Sri Malayappa Swamy as Suryanarayana Murty blessed devotees on the finely decked Suryaprabha Vahanam. Garuda Vahana Seva observed at Srivari temple on the occasion of Radha Saptami in Tirumala on Saturday | Madhav KIn connection with Surya Jayanti on Saturday, Sri Malayappa took out a celestial ride on Suryaprabha Vahanam held between 5:30 am and 8 am. All galleries were full of pilgrims from the first vahanam itself since the mega fete was taking place for the first time after the Covid pandemic in a full-fledged manner. As soon as the first rays of the sun fell on the forehead, abdomen and feet of Sri Malayappa at the North West corner, Harati was rendered. The devotees waiting in galleries chanted ‘Govinda Namas’ with ecstasy and received the blessings. Malayappa graced the five-hooded Chinna Sesha Vahanam to bless the devotees. Among the series of seven Vahana Sevas, Chinna Sesha Vahana seva was held in Tirumala between 9 am and 10 am. Devotees witnessed the vahana seva. Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and others were present.