Tirumala hosts Radha Saptami on a grand note in Andhra Prradesh

As soon as the first rays of the sun fell on forehead, abdomen and feet of Sri Malayappa at the North West corner, Harati was rendered.

Published: 29th January 2023 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Priests performing puja on Vaikunta Ekadasi, in Tirumala on Monday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: On the occasion of Radha Saptami, Sri Malayappa Swamy as Suryanarayana Murty blessed devotees on the finely decked Suryaprabha Vahanam.

Garuda Vahana Seva observed at Srivari
temple on the occasion of Radha Saptami
in Tirumala on Saturday | Madhav K

In connection with Surya Jayanti on Saturday, Sri Malayappa took out a celestial ride on Suryaprabha Vahanam held between 5:30 am and 8 am.

All galleries were full of pilgrims from the first vahanam itself since the mega fete was taking place for the first time after the Covid pandemic in a full-fledged manner.



The devotees waiting in galleries chanted ‘Govinda Namas’ with ecstasy and received the blessings. Malayappa graced the five-hooded Chinna Sesha Vahanam to bless the devotees.

Among the series of seven Vahana Sevas, Chinna Sesha Vahana seva was held in Tirumala between 9 am and 10 am.

Devotees witnessed the vahana seva. Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and others were present.

