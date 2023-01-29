Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC govt in AP ignored SC welfare: BJP State president

Veerraju said the YSRC government was not at all bothered about the welfare of Dalits as it was mired in corruption.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Saturday alleged that the two family-led regional parties in the State completely ignored the welfare of  Scheduled Castes and they are only being treated as mere vote banks.

Addressing the BJP SC Morcha State executive meeting here, he said the party will organise a public meeting in Vijayawada in April to demand the State government resolve all the pending issues of SCs.

Veerraju said the YSRC government was not at all bothered about the welfare of Dalits as it was mired in corruption. “There is no truth in the tall claims of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government that its schemes are reaching every household in the State. Contrary to its claim, there is no improvement in the living standards of SCs,” he observed.

SC Morcha national general secretary Shambhunath Tundiya highlighted the schemes being implemented by the Narendra Modi government for the uplift of SCs. “The Central schemes are not reaching the targeted sections in AP as the YSRC government has resorted to large scale diversion of SC, ST Sub-Plan funds,” he said.

