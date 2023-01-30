Home States Andhra Pradesh

3.30 lakh beneficiaries to get Rs 330 crore under AP's Jagananna Chedodu scheme

For the third consecutive year, the State government is set to disburse the aid under Jagananna Chedodu to Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors, who own shops.

Published: 30th January 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release aid under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme at a public meeting in Vinukonda of Palnadu district on Monday. For the third consecutive year, the State government is set to disburse the aid under Jagananna Chedodu to Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors, who own shops. A total sum of Rs 330.15 crore will be credited into the bank accounts of 3,30,145 beneficiaries.

Of the total, Rs 167.95 crore will be credited into the bank accounts of 1.67 lakh tailors, Rs 114.67 crore to 1.14 lakh Rajakas, and Rs 47.53 crore to 47,533 Nayee Brahmins. Under the Chedodu scheme, the beneficiaries will get Rs 10,000 each per annum. The aid can be utilised by the beneficiaries to purchase tools, equipment and other material to increase their monthly income.

The government has extended Rs 927.51 crore aid to the beneficiaries under the scheme so far. A sum of Rs 298.13 crore has been provided to 2.98 lakh beneficiaries in 2020-21, Rs 299.23 crore to 2.99 lakh beneficiaries in 2021-22 and Rs 330.15 crore to 3.30 lakh beneficiaries in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made in Vinukonda for the CM’s visit. According to the schedule, Jagan will leave his Tadepalli residence at 10 am and reach Vinukonda at 10.40 am. From 10.05 to 12.20 pm, he will participate in a public meeting and deposit cash into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under Jagananna Chedodu.

Ministers Ambati Rambabu and Vidadala Rajini, local MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu, Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and SP Ravishankar Reddy inspected the arrangements at the helipad and the meeting venue on Sunday.

