Home States Andhra Pradesh

My phone being tapped: YSRC MLA Kotamreddy

While expressing his dissatisfaction over the phone tapping, the MLA said he was well aware of the surveillance on him for quite some time, and has been using different phones.

Published: 30th January 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.(File Photo | EXPRESS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: After Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, another legislator of the ruling YSRC has started expressing his dissent over officials. Venting his anger on the police intelligence wing, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has made adverse remarks against it and accused the wing of tapping his phone. Kotamreddy’s remarks have created a flutter among political circles.

While expressing his dissatisfaction over the phone tapping, the MLA said he was well aware of the surveillance on him for quite some time, and has been using different phones. “Pegasus software is being used to monitor me. You can appoint an IPS officer to monitor my activities in the constituency. Intelligence and Special Branch personnel are also monitoring the activities in some of the MLAs offices. Police are attending every press conference of the legislators and informing the same to higher authorities. Even MLAs are observing the same and getting some clues on phone tapping from some officials in the department itself,” he said during a chit-chat with the media.

“Three Intelligence personnel are attending my press conferences and tapping my phone for the past three months. There is no conspiracy behind my conversations and I make open comments on anyone,”  he said.
It may be noted here that Sridhar Reddy had also made comments against the officials alleging apathy in not responding to his pleas. At the district review meeting held on December 23, 2022, he commented against senior official Rawat for not responding to his pleas for release of funds for development works in his constituency. He also said roads in the constituency were damaged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC MLA Kotamreddy
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp