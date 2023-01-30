My phone being tapped: YSRC MLA Kotamreddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: After Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, another legislator of the ruling YSRC has started expressing his dissent over officials. Venting his anger on the police intelligence wing, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has made adverse remarks against it and accused the wing of tapping his phone. Kotamreddy’s remarks have created a flutter among political circles.

While expressing his dissatisfaction over the phone tapping, the MLA said he was well aware of the surveillance on him for quite some time, and has been using different phones. “Pegasus software is being used to monitor me. You can appoint an IPS officer to monitor my activities in the constituency. Intelligence and Special Branch personnel are also monitoring the activities in some of the MLAs offices. Police are attending every press conference of the legislators and informing the same to higher authorities. Even MLAs are observing the same and getting some clues on phone tapping from some officials in the department itself,” he said during a chit-chat with the media.

“Three Intelligence personnel are attending my press conferences and tapping my phone for the past three months. There is no conspiracy behind my conversations and I make open comments on anyone,” he said.

It may be noted here that Sridhar Reddy had also made comments against the officials alleging apathy in not responding to his pleas. At the district review meeting held on December 23, 2022, he commented against senior official Rawat for not responding to his pleas for release of funds for development works in his constituency. He also said roads in the constituency were damaged.

