Can’t work with party that is suspicious of me: YSRC Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy

NELLORE: Upset with the recent developments, YSRC Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy is expected to soon take a decision on his political career. Hours after claiming that his phone was being tapped, the legislator received flak from the party leadership.

It is learnt that the party high command is trying to appoint the MLA’s brother, Giridhar Reddy, as in-charge for Nellore rural constituency.

It has been reported Sridhar Reddy has made it clear to the high command that he would rather quit politics than fight against his own brother.

Following this, political circles were buzzing with rumours that the MLA might shift his loyalties to another party. “I was deeply upset over the phone tapping issue. It is difficult to continue with a party that has is suspicious of me. I have been very loyal to the family of YS Rajasekhara Reddy for the past three decades,” he maintained and said he has be aware of the surveillance on him for quite some time and has been using different phones.

Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and party district president Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy reportedly took stock of the situation on Monday and apprised the high command on the latest developments.

