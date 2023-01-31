One killed, three injured as reactor blasts at Atchyutapuram pharma SEZ in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In yet another mishap reported in Atchyutapuram pharma SEZ in Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh, a reactor blast at a pharma unit claimed at least one life and injured three others.

According to Parawada DSP Srinivasa Rao, the blast occurred in GMFC labs in the morning. As per initial reports, the blast triggered a fire and huge smoke billowed out from the factory creating a panic situation in the vicinity. Workers ran out of the factory for safety.

The deceased was identified as Rama Rao. One of the three injured has been discharged while two others are still undergoing treatment.

The DSP said the fire was brought under control and added that they verified with the shift chart that other workers were safe. There may not be more casualties, he said. The reason for the blast is yet to be identified and the police are investigating, he added.

It may be recalled on December 27 at least four people died and one suffered serious burns when a fire broke out in the reactor following toluene, a highly inflammable liquid, leak in the pipeline in the basement of Laurus Labs in the Pharma city.

