Vizag to host south zonal V-Cs conference from January 31

AIU secretary general Panjak Mittal said that AIU was organising five zonal conferences and one national conference every year.

AU V-C PVGD Prasada Reddy speaking to mediapersons on Monday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Association of Indian Universities (AIU) will organise a south zonal conference of vice-chancellors on January 31 and February 1 in Visakhapatnam. Nearly 160 vice-chancellors will be attending the conference that will be inaugurated by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan at Andhra University.

AIU President Suranjan Das said that the leaders of higher education institutions will come out with a roadmap for creating a research ecosystem in the country. He informed that the theme of the conference is ‘Research and Excellence for the Transformative Higher Education for Amtanirbhar Bharat’.

The conference is a crucial juncture as Indian higher education was in a transformative stage, he added.
AU V-C PVGD Prasada Reddy said that the university is hosting the conference nearly after five decades. It is a great opportunity for AU and the inaugural session will be held in convention centre. Later, the technical sessions will be held at IIM premises at the university.

There will be separate sessions on research funding, promoting quality, relevant research, and linking teaching and research during the two days. He said that nearly 160 vice-chancellors will be attending the conference, out of, 60 will attend while others attend virtually.

AIU secretary general Panjak Mittal said that AIU was organising five zonal conferences and one national conference every year. This year conferences are being held to transform higher education under Atma Nirbhar Bharat. She said that vice-chancellors from other States will participate in the conference.

