Rampachodavaram in AP logs 85 malaria cases

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With the monsoon season setting in, the Rampachodavarm and Chintur government area hospitals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district have seen a sudden spike in the count of malaria cases. Around 171 malaria cases have been reported among tribal communities in Rampachodavaram and Chintoor ITDA areas in ASR district.

While the monsoon plays truant many times in the district, seasonal diseases like malaria strike the tribal areas at an alarming rate. There are several reasons for the surge in malaria cases in the district and delayed spraying of insecticides, inadequate supply of drugs, shortage of doctors and test kits are the major reasons. As many as 85 malaria-positive cases were detected in Rampachodavaram and 86 cases in Chintoor ITDA area during the past three months.

People being treated for malaria at the

Area Government Hospital in Rampachodavaram I Express

It was reported that two area hospitals witnessed a major rush for the past one week and their outpatient department had more visitors with complaints of fever.Rampachodavaram government hospital superintendent Dr Lakshmi told TNIE that 34 malaria patients were admitted and are being given treatment in the hospital. Fortunately no deaths were reported in the agency area, she added.

Stating that special wards have been arranged in the hospital, Lakshmi informed Rampachodavaram has one area hospital, 19 primary health centres and two community health centres, while Chintur has eight primary health centres,one community health centre and one area hospital. “Around 24 malaria patients and 119 typhoid patients were admitted in the past one week in Rampachodavaram hospital,” said Rampachodavaram Deputy medical and health officer Dr Anusha.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With the monsoon season setting in, the Rampachodavarm and Chintur government area hospitals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district have seen a sudden spike in the count of malaria cases. Around 171 malaria cases have been reported among tribal communities in Rampachodavaram and Chintoor ITDA areas in ASR district. While the monsoon plays truant many times in the district, seasonal diseases like malaria strike the tribal areas at an alarming rate. There are several reasons for the surge in malaria cases in the district and delayed spraying of insecticides, inadequate supply of drugs, shortage of doctors and test kits are the major reasons. As many as 85 malaria-positive cases were detected in Rampachodavaram and 86 cases in Chintoor ITDA area during the past three months. People being treated for malaria at the Area Government Hospital in Rampachodavaram I Express It was reported that two area hospitals witnessed a major rush for the past one week and their outpatient department had more visitors with complaints of fever.Rampachodavaram government hospital superintendent Dr Lakshmi told TNIE that 34 malaria patients were admitted and are being given treatment in the hospital. Fortunately no deaths were reported in the agency area, she added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating that special wards have been arranged in the hospital, Lakshmi informed Rampachodavaram has one area hospital, 19 primary health centres and two community health centres, while Chintur has eight primary health centres,one community health centre and one area hospital. “Around 24 malaria patients and 119 typhoid patients were admitted in the past one week in Rampachodavaram hospital,” said Rampachodavaram Deputy medical and health officer Dr Anusha.