PM Modi to flag off Vijayawada -Chennai Vande Bharat Express  on July 7 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to railway connectivity in the State, the Vande Bharat Express train between Vijayawada and Chennai is set to be operational.

While the new service will be virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7, it will be available for passengers from July 8, according to official sources. The train will further streamline the travel between the two prominent cities.

It will make its way to Chennai via Gudur, Renigunta, and Katpadi and return by the same route. The travel time for the inter-city train between Vijayawada and Chennai will be nearly six and half hours.

It may be noted that Vande Bharat trains are being currently operated between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad, Secunderabad and Tirupati in the State. Both these services have evoked good patronage from the passengers, railway officials stated.

It is learnt that Vijayawada Division Railway officials have asked South Central Railway officials to run the new train via Renigunta junction, which will benefit passengers traveling between Vijayawada and the temple town of Tirupati. The introduction of Vande Bharat Express will cater to the extra rush by passengers.

