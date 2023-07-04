‘Will implement Nirbhaya Act strictly’: TDP general secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP will strictly implement the Nirbhaya Act for the protection of women in the State, if elected to power, party general secretary Nara Lokesh asserted while interacting with women during the ‘Maha Sakthi Tho Lokesh’ programme organised in Nellore as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra on Monday.

Lokesh recalled that his mother, who never leaves the house except for taking part in the NTR Trust programmes, was humiliated on the floor of the Assembly.

“Special lessons will be introduced from KG to PG on how to respect women. Educated people should be elected to the Assembly so that the majority of the problems can easily be resolved,” he remarked.

Exuding confidence, Lokesh said, “I am sure that as the Assembly results start coming in, the TDP will take the lead. This will prompt anti-social elements to leave the State.”

He explained that the Mahasakthi scheme will be implemented effectively in the first year of the TDP coming back to power and added that party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had announced the programme during Mahanadu.

He asserted that the TDP’s policy is to implement the welfare schemes not by raising loans but by developing the State.

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP will strictly implement the Nirbhaya Act for the protection of women in the State, if elected to power, party general secretary Nara Lokesh asserted while interacting with women during the ‘Maha Sakthi Tho Lokesh’ programme organised in Nellore as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra on Monday. లేని దిశ చ‌ట్టం అమ‌లు చేస్తున్నామ‌ని మోసం చేస్తున్నారు వైకాపా పాల‌కులు. త‌ల్లిని చంపేసిన నిందితుడు ద‌ర్జాగా బ‌య‌ట తిరుగుతున్నాడు. పిల్ల‌లు అనాథ‌ల‌య్యారు. బాధితుల న్యాయ‌పోరాటానికి టిడిపి అండగా ఉంటుంది. పిల్ల‌ల‌ని చ‌దివించే బాధ్య‌త తీసుకుంటాను.#MahaShaktiThoLokesh #JaganFailedCM pic.twitter.com/qnsgT5fOrD — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) July 3, 2023 Lokesh recalled that his mother, who never leaves the house except for taking part in the NTR Trust programmes, was humiliated on the floor of the Assembly. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Special lessons will be introduced from KG to PG on how to respect women. Educated people should be elected to the Assembly so that the majority of the problems can easily be resolved,” he remarked. Exuding confidence, Lokesh said, “I am sure that as the Assembly results start coming in, the TDP will take the lead. This will prompt anti-social elements to leave the State.” He explained that the Mahasakthi scheme will be implemented effectively in the first year of the TDP coming back to power and added that party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had announced the programme during Mahanadu. He asserted that the TDP’s policy is to implement the welfare schemes not by raising loans but by developing the State.