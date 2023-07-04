Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Will implement Nirbhaya Act strictly’: TDP general secretary

He asserted that the TDP’s policy is to implement the welfare schemes not by raising loans but by developing the State.

Published: 04th July 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh interacting with women during the ‘Maha Sakthi Tho Lokesh’ programme organised in Nellore as part of Yuva Galam yatra. (Photo | Express)

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh interacting with women during the ‘Maha Sakthi Tho Lokesh’ programme organised in Nellore as part of Yuva Galam yatra. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP will strictly implement the Nirbhaya Act for the protection of women in the State, if elected to power, party general secretary Nara Lokesh asserted while interacting with women during the ‘Maha Sakthi Tho Lokesh’ programme organised in Nellore as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra on Monday. 

Lokesh recalled that his mother, who never leaves the house except for taking part in the NTR Trust programmes, was humiliated on the floor of the Assembly. 

“Special lessons will be introduced from KG to PG on how to respect women. Educated people should be elected to the Assembly so that the majority of the problems can easily be resolved,” he remarked.

Exuding confidence, Lokesh said, “I am sure that as the Assembly results start coming in, the TDP will take the lead. This will prompt anti-social elements to leave the State.”

He explained that the Mahasakthi scheme will be implemented effectively in the first year of the TDP coming back to power and added that party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had announced the programme during Mahanadu. 

He asserted that the TDP’s policy is to implement the welfare schemes not by raising loans but by developing the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Lokesh Nirbhaya Act
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp