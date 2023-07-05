Downpour likely to continue for 2 more days in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the Southwest monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions, heavy rains are expected to continue in the State for another couple of days.

According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gales with a speed of 30-40kmph are likely in isolated places of the State on Wednesday and Thursday.

In view of the heavy rains and strong winds, people have been advised not to take shelter under trees and in dilapidated structures. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday, very heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places in Guntur district, while Vizianagaram experienced heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rains were recorded at most places in coastal districts and at a few places in Rayalaseema districts.

The highest rainfall of 12 cm was reported at Tenali in Guntur district, followed by 7 cm in Vizinagaram, 6 cm at Kandukur in Nellore district and Narsipatnam in Anakapalle district, 5 cm at Machilipatnam in Krishna district, Chimakurthi in Prakasam district, Gajapathinagaram in Vizinagaram district, Rajamapet in Annamayya district and Rolla in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Several places in coastal Andhra Prasdesh and a few places in the Rayalaseema region recorded a 4 cm downpour. Between 8.30 am and 9 pm on Tuesday, ten places reported rainfall over 5 cm with Kunavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district recording the highest rainfall of 7.6 cm. Vijayawada City has been recording intermediate rainfall since Monday evening.

Torrential rains in Guntur since Monday have disrupted normal life. Duggirala reported the highest rainfall of 160.8 mm, followed by Chebrolu (123.2 mm), and Tenali (118.6 mm) in the district. As many as 10 places in the district recorded excess rainfall, six recorded normal and two, including Thulluru and Tadepalli, reported deficit rainfall.

As the Met department has predicted that heavy rains will continue for the next two days, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Keerthi Chekuri has instructed the officials to stay alert. In a teleconference, she instructed officials to drain water from low-lying areas, if they get inundated. “Cutters and other equipment should be kept ready to remove uprooted trees from the roads. Keep generators ready to ensure continuous drinking water supply,” she added.

