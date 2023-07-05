Home States Andhra Pradesh

Downpour likely to continue for 2 more days in Andhra Pradesh

Kunavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju records highest rainfall of 7.6 cm on Tuesday; rainfall disrupts normal life in Guntur

Published: 05th July 2023 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

rain

People go about their business even as rain lashes Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the Southwest monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions, heavy rains are expected to continue in the State for another couple of days.

According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gales with a speed of 30-40kmph are likely in isolated places of the State on Wednesday and Thursday.

In view of the heavy rains and strong winds, people have been advised not to take shelter under trees and in dilapidated structures. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday, very heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places in Guntur district, while Vizianagaram experienced heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rains were recorded at most places in coastal districts and at a few places in Rayalaseema districts.

The highest rainfall of 12 cm was reported at Tenali in Guntur district, followed by 7 cm in Vizinagaram, 6 cm at Kandukur in Nellore district and Narsipatnam in Anakapalle district, 5 cm at Machilipatnam in Krishna district, Chimakurthi in Prakasam district, Gajapathinagaram in Vizinagaram district, Rajamapet in Annamayya district and Rolla in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Several places in coastal Andhra Prasdesh and a few places in the Rayalaseema region recorded a 4 cm downpour. Between 8.30 am and 9 pm on Tuesday, ten places reported rainfall over 5 cm with Kunavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district recording the highest rainfall of 7.6 cm. Vijayawada City has been recording intermediate rainfall since Monday evening.

Torrential rains in Guntur since Monday have disrupted normal life. Duggirala reported the highest rainfall of 160.8 mm, followed by Chebrolu (123.2 mm), and Tenali (118.6 mm) in the district. As many as 10 places in the district recorded excess rainfall, six recorded normal and two, including Thulluru and Tadepalli, reported deficit rainfall.

As the Met department has predicted that heavy rains will continue for the next two days, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Keerthi Chekuri has instructed the officials to stay alert. In a teleconference, she instructed officials to drain water from low-lying areas, if they get inundated. “Cutters and other equipment should be kept ready to remove uprooted trees from the roads. Keep generators ready to ensure continuous drinking water supply,” she added.

The highest rainfall of 12 cm recorded in Tenali on Monday

The highest rainfall of 12 cm was reported at Tenali in Guntur district, followed by 7 cm in Vizinagaram, 6 cm at Kandukur in Nellore district and Narsipatnam in Anakapalle district, 5 cm in Machilipatnam, Chimakurthi, Gajapathinagaram, Rajamapet and Rolla

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh rain Heavy rains Rayalaseema
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp