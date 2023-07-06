Heavy rainfall likely to continue for couple of days in AP, predicts IMD 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the southwest monsoon active over Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, more rains are predicted for the State for another couple of days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gales with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely in isolated places of the State on Thursday, while gale winds are expected in the Rayalaseema region. Keeping in view heavy rain and strong winds, people have been advised not to take shelter under trees and in dilapidated structures.

Heavy rainfall was recorded at a few places in the Alluri Sitharamaraju district and at isolated places in the Eluru and Srikakulam districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and over the Nandyal district of Rayalaseema on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rains were reported at several places in Rayalaseema and at a few places in coastal districts. The highest rainfall of 9 cm was reported at Vara Ramachandrapura and Kunavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, followed by 8 cm in Atmakur in Nandyual district, 7 cm in Koyalagudem in Eluru, Pathapatnam in Srikakulam, Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju districts, 6 cm in Polavaram in Eluru and Chintur in Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. Rains up to 5 cm was logged at several places in Rayalaseema and at few places in coastal districts.

