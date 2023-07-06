Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rainfall likely to continue for couple of days in AP, predicts IMD 

Light to moderate rains were reported at several places in Rayalaseema and at a few places in coastal districts.

Published: 06th July 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rain

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the southwest monsoon active over Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, more rains are predicted for the State for another couple of days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gales with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely in isolated places of the State on Thursday, while gale winds are expected in the Rayalaseema region. Keeping in view heavy rain and strong winds, people have been advised not to take shelter under trees and in dilapidated structures. 

Heavy rainfall was recorded at a few places in the Alluri Sitharamaraju district and at isolated places in the Eluru and Srikakulam districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and over the Nandyal district of Rayalaseema on Wednesday.  

Light to moderate rains were reported at several places in Rayalaseema and at a few places in coastal districts. The highest rainfall of 9 cm was reported at Vara Ramachandrapura and Kunavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, followed by 8 cm in Atmakur in Nandyual district, 7 cm in Koyalagudem in Eluru, Pathapatnam in Srikakulam, Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju districts, 6 cm in Polavaram in Eluru and Chintur in Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. Rains up to 5 cm was logged at several places in Rayalaseema and at few places in coastal districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Heavy rainfall IMD 
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp