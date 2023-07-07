Home States Andhra Pradesh

After Telangana, AP may streamline medical seats allocation

A total of 12 medical colleges with 850 seats were established after June 2, 2014 in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 07th July 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representation

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after the Telangana government tweaked its Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Rules of 2017, allowing all seats in medical colleges — established after June 2, 2014 — to be reserved exclusively for students from the State, it is anticipated that the Andhra Pradesh government will take a similar decision, either simultaneously or shortly thereafter.

If the Andhra government issues such an order, as many as 123 postgraduate (PG) and 580 undergraduate (UG) seats would be added to the unreserved category in 16 government and 18 private colleges— established after the bifurcation of the State. A total of 12 medical colleges with 850 seats were established after June 2, 2014, in Andhra Pradesh. Of the total, five are private and the remaining are government institutes. Only 194 seats are meant for the unreserved category.

According to the current policy, 85 per cent of seats in institutions not controlled by the Union government are reserved for local candidates under the competent authority quota, while 15% of seats are marked unreserved with a focus on maintaining reservations as much as possible in colleges established before June 2, 2014.

However, the Telangana government recently announced an amendment to reserve all 100% of seats for medical students of the State. This has become a cause of concern for parents of students from Andhra Pradesh as they will lose the opportunity to secure a seat in the colleges established in the neighbouring State after the bifurcation.

Following this, the AP Parents’ Association voiced their concerns to the Vice-Chancellor of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences, stating that the Telangana government’s decision will adversely affect students studying in the zones of Andhra University and Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) in Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Telangana reserves 100 per cent MBBS seats for locals

As of now, there are a total of 6,109 UG and 2,708 PG seats available in government and private medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh. These include the five government colleges that were recently approved for the academic year 2023-24, as well as Padmavathi Medical College under SVU limits.

Of the total, 2,450 UG seats and 821 PG seats were assigned to students in Andhra Pradesh following the bifurcation. If the Andhra Pradesh government decides to adopt a similar policy of Telangana, 15% of the competent authority quota seats will be allocated to students from the AU and SVU regions only.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr YSR University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Prof Korukonda Babji confirmed that he has received a complaint from the AP Parents’ Association regarding Telangana government’s GO. He stated that they are currently analysing the facts and will update the government accordingly. The final decision rests with the government, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Andhra Pradesh medical seats allocation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp