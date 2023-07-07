Home States Andhra Pradesh

Machilipatnam to host workshop on ocean information

These workshops are being held as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), an initiative of the Centre to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence.

A fisherman goes about his business at the Machilipatnam Port. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) will conduct a mega awareness campaign on Ocean Information and Advisory Services at Machilipatnam on Friday.

The MoES had proposed to conduct five massive workshops covering East and West coasts of India. The first workshop will be held at Machilipatnam. Union Minister of Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Kiren Rijiju will attend the programme, along with AP State Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Dr Seediri Appalaraju. These workshops are being held as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), an initiative of the Centre to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence.

INCOIS has been engaged in providing ocean information, warnings, advisories, and ocean state forecasts to various stakeholders such as fisher folk, the coastal population, government agencies involved in coastal zone management and disaster management, the shipping industry, the oil and natural gas industry, Indian Navy, Coast Guard, researchers, academia, and students.

The organisation is mandated to provide services for weather, climate, ocean and coastal state, hydrology, seismology, and natural hazards to explore and harness marine living and non-living resources in a sustainable manner for the country.

Scientists from Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training, Forest Survey of India, INCOIS, National Institute of Fisheries Post Harvest Technology and Training  (NIFPHATT) and MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) will provide insights on the tools and techniques for harvesting, post-harvesting and deep sea fishing.

