Recent rains destroy 400-year-old heritage structure in Motupalli

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Centuries-old four pillared Mandapam which is situated at the ancient Port city Motupalli heritage site in Chinna Ganjam mandal limits collapsed due to the recent rains. Upon receiving information from the local Motupalli Heritage Society members, archaeologist and Pleach India Foundation CEO Eemani Siva Nagireddy visited the heritage site on Wednesday and inspected the collapsed Mandapam.

Reddy said that the structure collapsed due to the rains that caused to disintegrate the sandbox foundation. According to him, the structure dates back to Vijayanagara period and the naga sculptures and floral designs carved on the collapsed pillars and ceiling slabs are the striking features of the Mandapam.

Earlier a year ago, the TTD has sanctioned around Rs 1 crore funds for the renovation and safeguarding of the ancient Motupalli port city remains at the site. But due to some local issues it was not materialised and except the local Motupalli heritage Society, no government official, including the archaeological department showed interest in protecting this historical site, the members explained.

In this connection, Sivanagi Reddy made an appeal to the villagers and to the concerned officials of the temple to immediately restore the structure under the guidance of experts in heritage conservation to preserve it for posterity.

