Home States Andhra Pradesh

Recent rains destroy 400-year-old heritage structure in Motupalli

Reddy said that the structure collapsed due to the rains that caused to disintegrate the sandbox foundation.

Published: 07th July 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Eemani Siva Nagireddy visited the heritage site on Wednesday and inspected the collapsed Mandapam.

Eemani Siva Nagireddy visited the heritage site on Wednesday and inspected the collapsed Mandapam.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Centuries-old four pillared Mandapam which is situated at the ancient Port city Motupalli heritage site in Chinna Ganjam mandal limits collapsed due to the recent rains. Upon receiving information from the local Motupalli Heritage Society members, archaeologist and Pleach India Foundation CEO Eemani Siva Nagireddy visited the heritage site on Wednesday and inspected the collapsed Mandapam.

Reddy said that the structure collapsed due to the rains that caused to disintegrate the sandbox foundation. According to him, the structure dates back to Vijayanagara period and the naga sculptures and floral designs carved on the collapsed pillars and ceiling slabs are the striking features of the Mandapam.

Earlier a year ago, the TTD has sanctioned around Rs 1 crore funds for the renovation and safeguarding of the ancient Motupalli port city remains at the site. But due to some local issues it was not materialised and except the local Motupalli heritage Society, no government official, including the archaeological department showed interest in protecting this historical site, the members explained.

In this connection, Sivanagi Reddy made an appeal to the villagers and to the concerned officials of the temple to immediately restore the structure under the guidance of experts in heritage conservation to preserve it for posterity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rains heritage site Motupalli
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp