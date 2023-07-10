Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two fishermen dead, one missing in Srikakulam

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Two fishermen died and another person went missing in two separate incidents after their boats capsised in the Bay of Bengal, on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Bade Dilleshu (40) of Kapasakiddi village in Kaviti mandal and Pukkalla Laxmayya (57) of Bandaruvanipeta village in Gara mandal. The police and revenue officials launched the search operation for Guntu Ganapathirao (42) in the Costal villages of Gara mandal.

According to the sources, six fishermen belonging to Bandaruvanipeta village under Gara mandal went fishing on a country-made boat in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday early hours. However, their boat capsised while entering the sea due to the strong tides. Guntu Ganapathirao and Pukkalla Laxmayya went missing in this incident.

The remaining four fishermen reached the shore by swimming. Based on the locals’ information, Gara police and revenue officials reached the spot and launched a search operation with local swimmers for the missing fishermen. However, Pukkalla Laxmayya’s body was washed to Koviripeta beach under Santhabommali mandal.  

In another incident, Bade Dilleshu of Kapasakuddi under Kaviti mandal, along with three others went for fishing in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday early hours. However, Dilleshu died when their boat capsised. Remaining three fishermen reached the shore safely.

Gara sub-inspector Kameswararao said, “We have retrieved his body in Santabommali mandal. The rescue operation is going on for Ganaptahirao. We have registered a case and investigation is on.”

